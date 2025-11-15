Meren Energy (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Meren Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.21. Meren Energy shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 135,747 shares.

Meren Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $824.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Meren Energy Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

