Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.17 and traded as low as GBX 0.08. Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.08, with a volume of 13,144,248 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.17.
Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (27) earnings per share for the quarter.
Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.
