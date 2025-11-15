Forsta AP Fonden Buys 6,200 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 70.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 29.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 49.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE AEE opened at $104.96 on Friday. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.70.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at $20,183,821.12. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

