SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $79.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.