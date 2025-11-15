REV Group, Inc. $REVG Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC reduced its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,851 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 345.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 499,328 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Seven Six Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC now owns 92,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,894,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,869,000 after purchasing an additional 163,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of REV Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

REV Group Stock Performance

NYSE REVG opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.15. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $64.47.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.32%.

REV Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

