SG Capital Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Sleep Number Corporation $SNBR

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 317,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightlight Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 13.2% in the first quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 1,111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 186,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 297,916 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sleep Number by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 355,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 59,510 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00. Sleep Number Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $342.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $362.48 million. The business's quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sleep Number has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Corporation will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.00.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

