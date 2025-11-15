Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV Stock Holdings Boosted by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1,877.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,126 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MB Levis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FDVV opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $56.81.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

