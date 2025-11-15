Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after acquiring an additional 904,328 shares during the period. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $84,348,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,424,000 after purchasing an additional 123,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,828,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $471.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $466.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $484.39.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

