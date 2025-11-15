Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,710,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $611,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $218,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 73,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $240,746.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,354.91. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $39.74 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.