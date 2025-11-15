3i Group (LON:III) Shares Down 15.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) dropped 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3i Group traded as low as GBX 3,376 and last traded at GBX 3,452. Approximately 49,423,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 794% from the average daily volume of 5,527,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

Several other analysts have also commented on III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,600.

Get 3i Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on 3i Group

Insider Activity at 3i Group

3i Group Trading Down 1.3%

In other news, insider Simon Borrows acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,367 per share, for a total transaction of £1,010,100. Also, insider Peter McKellar bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,345 per share, with a total value of £133,800. Insiders have acquired 34,007 shares of company stock worth $114,419,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,144.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,129.08. The firm has a market cap of £32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 EPS for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3i Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.