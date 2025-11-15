My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. My Size had a negative net margin of 52.00% and a negative return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

My Size Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,511. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.08. My Size has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Get My Size alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of My Size in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On My Size

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.98% of My Size at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

About My Size

(Get Free Report)

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.