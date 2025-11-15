Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.50, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Canadian Solar updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 17.3%

CSIQ stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,722,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,659. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,622 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 356,625 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,051,228 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236,115 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $11,544,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 842,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 145,867 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 18.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 661,186 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.71.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

