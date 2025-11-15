Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $479,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 92.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $235.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.88. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $176.68 and a one year high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $4,613,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the sale, the director owned 9,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,560.61. This represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 140,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,309,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

