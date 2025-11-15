Feedback (LON:FDBK) Trading 4.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 and last traded at GBX 8.20. Approximately 761,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 756% from the average daily volume of 88,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.88.

Feedback Trading Up 10.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.67.

Get Feedback alerts:

Feedback (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (25.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Feedback had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 279.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Feedback plc will post -8 EPS for the current year.

About Feedback

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.