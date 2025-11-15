PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

PMGC Stock Performance

ELAB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,935. PMGC has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded PMGC to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PMGC in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

PMGC Company Profile

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021.

