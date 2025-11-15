Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Issues Earnings Results

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 315.06%.The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter. Xunlei updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Xunlei Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XNET shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Xunlei has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the third quarter valued at about $2,146,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Xunlei by 144.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 311,112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Xunlei in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.