Wolfe Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $135.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.57. 3,399,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $1,281,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 115,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,060,296.60. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $795,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,110,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

