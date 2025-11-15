Core AI (NASDAQ:CHAI) Releases Earnings Results

Core AI (NASDAQ:CHAIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. Core AI had a negative return on equity of 186.67% and a negative net margin of 144.50%.

Core AI Stock Performance

Shares of CHAI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 369,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14. Core AI has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Core AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Core AI Company Profile

