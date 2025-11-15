Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million.

Biocorrx Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Biocorrx stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. 2,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. Biocorrx has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Biocorrx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Biocorrx

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

