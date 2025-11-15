Geode Capital Management LLC Has $544.47 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $544,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total transaction of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,366.67.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,267.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,753.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,613.19. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,376.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $130.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

