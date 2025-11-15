Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $117.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

