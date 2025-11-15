James Patrick Reilly Sells 1,711 Shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) President James Patrick Reilly sold 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $97,441.45. Following the sale, the president directly owned 231,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,892.10. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Patrick Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, James Patrick Reilly sold 4,099 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $237,127.15.

On Tuesday, November 11th, James Patrick Reilly sold 2,184 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $126,257.04.

On Monday, November 10th, James Patrick Reilly sold 7,006 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $407,118.66.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT opened at $58.43 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $816.27 million, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66.

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. Red Violet had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Violet, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Red Violet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet during the third quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 3,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Red Violet by 160.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Red Violet in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

RDVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Red Violet in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Red Violet from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Red Violet from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

