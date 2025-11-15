746 Shares in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 98.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 116.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.22.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.0%

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.25. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a 1-year low of $193.27 and a 1-year high of $313.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $245.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total transaction of $617,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,341,064.48. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

