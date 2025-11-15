UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Price

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,563.88.

Shares of TDG traded up $14.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,339.26. 312,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,033. Transdigm Group has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,297.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,402.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total value of $2,467,696.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,724.40. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total value of $6,384,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $29,917,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 556.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,760,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 82,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

