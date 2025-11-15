Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.19 and traded as high as GBX 328. Capita shares last traded at GBX 317.58, with a volume of 4,432,816 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Capita in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 350 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 900 price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 321 target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 494.

Get Capita alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Capita

Capita Trading Down 3.8%

Insider Buying and Selling at Capita

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 276.19. The firm has a market cap of £361.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.56.

In related news, insider Jack Clarke purchased 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 per share, with a total value of £13,429. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capita

(Get Free Report)

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita’s colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.