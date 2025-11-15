Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.19 and traded as high as GBX 328. Capita shares last traded at GBX 317.58, with a volume of 4,432,816 shares traded.
CPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Capita in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 350 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 900 price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 321 target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 494.
In related news, insider Jack Clarke purchased 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 per share, with a total value of £13,429. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita’s colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology.
