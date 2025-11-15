Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,582,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 276,898 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,412,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,834,000 after acquiring an additional 429,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,338,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,877,536,000 after purchasing an additional 273,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,771,000 after purchasing an additional 77,478 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 312,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,534,000 after buying an additional 296,983 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $314.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.43. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

