Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,611,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,726 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,499,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4%

C opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $105.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.