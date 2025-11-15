Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Holdings in AECOM $ACM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in AECOM in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 604.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AECOM by 763.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $133.56 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

