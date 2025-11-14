Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $9.3050. Worley shares last traded at $9.3050, with a volume of 279 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Worley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYGPY

Worley Stock Performance

Worley Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.1295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 267.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th.

Worley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.