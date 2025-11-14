D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRVI

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of TRVI stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,968. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.67. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,838,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 328,819 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,455 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 28.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.