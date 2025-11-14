Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2025

Shares of Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 2446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISMAY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Indra Sistemas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.