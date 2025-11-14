Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 2446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISMAY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Indra Sistemas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.