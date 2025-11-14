CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. CI&T had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 7.83%. CI&T updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:CINT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 166,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.14. CI&T has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CI&T by 93.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CI&T by 551.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 62,688 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CI&T by 176.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
