Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $305.85, but opened at $315.08. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $315.08, with a volume of 48 shares changing hands.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 2.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.98.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

