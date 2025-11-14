Insider Selling: Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Orlov Nicole Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $5,820,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,434. The trade was a 45.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Insmed Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.22. 2,551,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $197.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 164.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 220.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Insmed by 404.9% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

