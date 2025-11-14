loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) CEO Sells $2,009,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $2,009,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,300,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,000. The trade was a 35.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,300,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $3,731,000.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,350,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $6,223,500.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,300,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $5,330,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 2,043,712 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $6,642,064.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 3,046,005 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $8,041,453.20.

On Thursday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 1,110,454 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $2,409,685.18.

On Friday, August 29th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 211,079 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $443,265.90.

On Friday, August 29th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 211,079 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $443,265.90.

On Thursday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $507,500.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $507,500.00.

loanDepot Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. 5,153,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,767. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $325.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on loanDepot from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.45 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on loanDepot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in loanDepot by 8,934.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wilshire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.