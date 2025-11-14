Jeremy Wacksman Sells 7,546 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $536,746.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,354,180.71. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, November 14th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,855 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $759,741.45.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 908,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,079. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

