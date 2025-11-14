SLB (NYSE:SLB) CFO Sells $1,412,927.25 in Stock

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,607.50. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLB Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE SLB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.95. 10,844,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,352,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $44.97.

Get SLB alerts:

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in SLB by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SLB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SLB by 31.6% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SLB by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLB

SLB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.