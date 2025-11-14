SLB (NYSE:SLB) CFO Sells $1,412,927.25 in Stock

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,607.50. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SLB Stock Up 1.8%
NYSE SLB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.95. 10,844,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,352,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $44.97.
SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLB by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in SLB by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SLB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SLB by 31.6% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SLB by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SLB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.28.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
