MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,700 and last traded at GBX 1,640, with a volume of 62339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,560.
MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,460.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,285.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £268.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.04.
About MS INTERNATIONAL
MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, construction, and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It operates through Defence and Security, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MS INTERNATIONAL
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Jefferies Tells NVIDIA to Step Aside, Picks Broadcom as Top Semiconductor Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.