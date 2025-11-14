Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.7875 and last traded at $15.7875, with a volume of 2880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplifon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Amplifon Trading Down 12.3%
Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Amplifon had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.24 million.
About Amplifon
Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.
