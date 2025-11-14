Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter. Surf Air Mobility updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Surf Air Mobility Trading Down 2.8%

SRFM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 2,431,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,851. Surf Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surf Air Mobility

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Surf Air Mobility by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 14.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Surf Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Surf Air Mobility by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Surf Air Mobility by 1,235.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17,586 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRFM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Surf Air Mobility from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Featured Articles

