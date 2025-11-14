Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH):

11/13/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/27/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton was given a new $106.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/24/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/24/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

10/14/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224,491.70. This represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.