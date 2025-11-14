John Baker II Buys 854 Shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) Director John Baker II purchased 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $20,367.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,114.15. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 84,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68 and a beta of 0.62. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FRP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FRP has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in FRP by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of FRP by 30.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 517.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in FRP in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

