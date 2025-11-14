Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Urgent.ly in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Urgent.ly in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Urgent.ly stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 29,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,993. Urgent.ly has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -1.53.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urgent.ly stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 4.91% of Urgent.ly at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

