Insider Buying: Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) Director John Chrystal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,291.66. The trade was a 21.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gen Digital Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ GEN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,083,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,752. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Gen Digital Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEN. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 92.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 1,183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 48.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Gen Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GEN. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Read Our Latest Report on GEN

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.