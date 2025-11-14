Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.20 and last traded at GBX 27.10, with a volume of 411112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.20.

Sovereign Metals Stock Down 3.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of £175.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.