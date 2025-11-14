LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LGRDY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised LeGrand from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LeGrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded LeGrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LeGrand
LeGrand Trading Down 0.4%
LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. LeGrand had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 16.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeGrand will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About LeGrand
Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LeGrand
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Jefferies Tells NVIDIA to Step Aside, Picks Broadcom as Top Semiconductor Stock
Receive News & Ratings for LeGrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeGrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.