LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LGRDY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised LeGrand from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LeGrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded LeGrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. 45,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,497. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. LeGrand has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. LeGrand had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 16.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeGrand will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

