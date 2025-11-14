Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2025

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,482. The company has a market cap of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.18. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Energy Focus presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Energy Focus

Energy Focus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.