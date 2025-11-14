Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,482. The company has a market cap of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.18. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Energy Focus presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Articles

