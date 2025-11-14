Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports.

Estrella Immunopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESLA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,156. Estrella Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESLA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a research report on Friday, October 31st. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Estrella Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Estrella Immunopharma Company Profile

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

