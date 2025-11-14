Volex (LON:VLX) Price Target Raised to GBX 470 at Jefferies Financial Group

Volex (LON:VLX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 430 to GBX 470 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 price target on shares of Volex in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.

Volex stock traded down GBX 1 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 426.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,364,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,573. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 190 and a 12-month high of GBX 434.50. The company has a market capitalization of £782.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 363.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 338.60.

In other Volex news, insider John Wilson bought 89 shares of Volex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 per share, for a total transaction of £298.15. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

