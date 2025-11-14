Volex (LON:VLX) Price Target Raised to GBX 470 at Jefferies Financial Group

Volex (LON:VLX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 430 to GBX 470 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 price target on shares of Volex in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.
Volex Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Volex news, insider John Wilson bought 89 shares of Volex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 per share, for a total transaction of £298.15. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Volex Company Profile
Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.
