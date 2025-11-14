Robert Probst Sells 33,591 Shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Probst sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,578,781.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VTR stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,760. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $78.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,740,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,796,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,533,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ventas by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,241 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ventas by 142.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,507,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,770 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

